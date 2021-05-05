Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.45. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

