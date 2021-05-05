D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

