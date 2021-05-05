DA Davidson Increases trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.75

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

TRVG stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

