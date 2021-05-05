DA Davidson Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $84.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.
SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.21 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
