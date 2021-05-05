DA Davidson Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $84.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.21 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.