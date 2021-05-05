DAGCO Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $117.37 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

