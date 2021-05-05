Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daimler and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 0.17% 2.48% 0.51% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daimler and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $193.50 billion 0.47 $2.66 billion $8.56 9.89 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Daimler and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 4 17 0 2.73 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Nikola has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.77%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Daimler.

Volatility and Risk

Daimler has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daimler beats Nikola on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands. Daimler Trucks and Buses segment offers its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses, and FU brands, as well as bus chassis. The Daimler Mobility segment provides financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, investment, and fleet management services under the Athlon brand. It also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

