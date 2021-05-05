Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.55

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit