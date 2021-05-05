Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.55

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.