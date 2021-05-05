Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

