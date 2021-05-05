DATA Reaches Market Cap of $22.30 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DATA has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $3.58 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00086252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00837832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.88 or 0.09419598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

