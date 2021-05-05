Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 100,400 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,515,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $4,778,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. 1,831,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,557.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

