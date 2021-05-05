Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,133,525 shares of company stock worth $101,303,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,594.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.