DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

