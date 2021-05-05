DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,137,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

