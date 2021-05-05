DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $141.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

