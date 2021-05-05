DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

