DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,258,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,853 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,088. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

