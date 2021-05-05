DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

