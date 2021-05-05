DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

