DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,417 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

