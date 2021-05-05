David Ellen Sells 10,443 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 9th, David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $672.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

