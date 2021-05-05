Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,200 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,661.0 days.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

DVDCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

