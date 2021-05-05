DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $45.83 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $45.83 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00083999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00206707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

