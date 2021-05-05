Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 97,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 933.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,156. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.65 and its 200-day moving average is $306.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

