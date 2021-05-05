DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $864,158.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00265438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.36 or 0.01152860 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00726992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,738.19 or 0.99809561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

