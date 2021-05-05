DeHive Price Reaches $4.07 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00007357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $529,530.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

