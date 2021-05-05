DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 54,098 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

