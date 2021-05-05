DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 18,627 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $485.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.76. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

