DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 34,621 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $40,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

