DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $205.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.55. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

