DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.08 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $262.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $264.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

