DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $43,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $7,739,571. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

