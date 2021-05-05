DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,243 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Packaging Co. of America worth $33,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

