DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elastic were worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

