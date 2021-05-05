Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

