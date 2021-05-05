Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $47,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

