Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 376,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

