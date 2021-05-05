Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. 77,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -692.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

