Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 71,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.