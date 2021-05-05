Deluxe (DLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Deluxe has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

DLX opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

