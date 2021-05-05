Demant A/S’s (WILYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WILYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WILYY stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

