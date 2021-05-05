Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given a C$1.70 Price Target at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) has been given a C$1.70 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,465. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -54.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,381.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,200 shares of company stock worth $674,959.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

