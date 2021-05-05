Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00.
Shares of CNXC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. 111,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $163.28.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Cross Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
