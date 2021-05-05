Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00.

Shares of CNXC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. 111,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $163.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Cross Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

