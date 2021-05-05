Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $137.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

