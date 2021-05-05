Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.