Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. SES has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

