Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.66 ($64.31).

FRA DPW opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.19 and its 200-day moving average is €42.59. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit