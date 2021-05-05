Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.66 ($64.31).

FRA DPW opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.19 and its 200-day moving average is €42.59. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

