Dev Protocol Price Hits $11.07 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00019346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $12.38 million and $399,956.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $895.93 or 0.01565739 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

