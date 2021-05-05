DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $371.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.68.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

