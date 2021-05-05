DIA Price Up 37.6% This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00009035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $212.25 million and $176.72 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

