Diamondback Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 108,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

